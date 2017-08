Aug 9 (Reuters) - Virgin America Inc

* Virgin America reports July 2016 operational results

* July load factor 87.1 percent, up 1.5 points

* Says July Revenue Passenger Miles 1.17 billion versus 967.3 million

* July available seat miles was 1.34 billion versus 1.13 billion in July, 2015