BRIEF-Paylocity Holding Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $61.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Paylocity Holding Corp

* Paylocity announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.11

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01 to $0.03

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $63 million to $64 million

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q4 revenue $59.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $57.6 million

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.35 to $0.38

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $296 million to $298 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $290.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $61.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S