FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Harmonic says GAAP net revenue for Q2 of 2016 was $108.8 mln, compared with $81.8 mln for Q1 of 2016
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Harmonic says GAAP net revenue for Q2 of 2016 was $108.8 mln, compared with $81.8 mln for Q1 of 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Harmonic Inc

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Harmonic announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.27

* Qtrly backlog and deferred revenue grew to a record $190.4 million

* Remained on track to realize $20-$22 million of annualized cost savings from combination of Harmonic and TVN by end of calendar year 2016

* Sees Q3 gross margin to be 50.0% to 51.0%

* Sees Q3 2016 loss per share $0.14 to $0.16

* Sees 2016 net revenue to be $408.0 million to $418.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $104.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $406.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says GAAP net revenue for Q2 of 2016 was $108.8 million, compared with $81.8 million for Q1 of 2016

* Says bookings for Q2 of 2016 were $117.3 million, compared with $109.6 million for Q1 of 2016

* Harmonic Inc sees Q3 net revenue to be $104.5 million to $109.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $0.64 to $0.69

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $105.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.