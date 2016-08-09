FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Sunpower says expects workforce reduction of about 15 pct
August 9, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sunpower says expects workforce reduction of about 15 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sunpower Corp

* Gaap revenue $401.8 million versus $376.7 million last year

* Sunpower reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion

* Qtrly non-gaap net income loss per diluted share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24, revenue view $345.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sunpower corp sees q3 2016 gaap revenue of $700 million to $800 million

* Realigning manufacturing operations to increase relative mix of x-series capacity

* Sunpower corp says expects workforce reduction of approximately 15 percent or 1,200 employees

* Substantial portion of charges to be incurred in q3 of 2016 with more than 50 percent of total charges to be cash

* On a gaap basis, now expects 2016 gross margin of 9.5 percent to 11.5 percent and net loss of $175 million to $125 million

* Gaap revenue of $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $3.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sunpower corp says q2 gaap revenue $420.5 million versus $381 million last year

* Qtrly loss per share $0.51

* Gaap basis, in q3 2016, company expects revenue of $750 million to $850 million

* To utilize equipment from some of older solar cell manufacturing lines in fab 2 to debottleneck capacity in order to increase supply of x-series panels

* Made decision to close philippine panel assembly facility and transfer equipment to our latest generation, lower cost facilities in mexico

* Plan to delay timing of certain projects in 2016 and 2017 pipeline to take advantage of planned cost reduction efforts over next two years

* Says expects restructuring charges totaling $30 mln-$45 million as result of realignment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

