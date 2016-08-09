BRIEF-Highpower says Sunny Pan appointed interim CFO

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Highpower International Inc

* Highpower international announces chief financial officer transition

* Sun will continue to serve highpower through its transition period and continue to advise on company's corporate and financial strategy

* Says Sunny Pan appointed interim cfo

* Henry sun, company's chief financial officer, has tendered his resignation effective august 3, 2016

* Have begun to search for a permanent replacement for chief financial officer position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: