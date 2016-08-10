BRIEF-American Renal Associates Q2 loss per share $0.75

Aug 9 (Reuters) - American Renal Associates Holdings Inc :

* American Renal Associates Holdings Inc announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.75

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net patient service operating revenues for Q2 of 2016 were $185.6 million, an increase of 14.9%

* Q2 revenue view $177.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S