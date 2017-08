BRIEF-Fogo de chão says Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Fogo De Chao Inc

* Fogo De Chão, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $69.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $73.3 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly company-owned comparable restaurant sales, which include both U.S. And Brazil restaurants, decreased 1.6%

* Sees FY total revenue of $281 million to $285 million

* Sees FY diluted net income per share in range between $0.85 and $0.89

