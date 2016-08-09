BRIEF-Marchex Q2 gaap loss per share $1.65 from continuing operations

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Marchex Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.13 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 revenue $34.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $35 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marchex announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.65 from continuing operations

* Sees total call-driven revenue for q3 $30 million or more

* Sees total call-driven adjusted ebitda loss for q3 $1 million to $3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: