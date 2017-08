CORRECTED-BRIEF-World Point Terminals announces financial results for qtr ended June 30

(Corrects fifth bullet to say second-quarter revenue was $25.1 mln not $14.7 mln)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - World Point Terminals LP :

* Quarterly revenue rose 3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* World Point Terminals, LP announces financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 revenue $25.1 million versus $24.4 million a year ago

* Q2 revenue view $25.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S