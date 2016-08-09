FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Abraxas petroleum q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.05 excluding items
August 9, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Abraxas petroleum q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.05 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Abraxas Petroleum Corp

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.05 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $11 million versus I/B/E/S view $12.8 million

* Abraxas announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Production volumes for q2 were negatively impacted by gas processing curtailments in permian and shut-ins and downtime in bakken

* Production for q2 of 2016 averaged approximately 4,883 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

