Aug 9 (Reuters) - Atrion Corp

* Atrion reports second quarter results and announces dividend increase

* Q2 revenue $36.1 million versus $37.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share $4.02

* Has approved a quarterly dividend increase from $0.90 to $1.05 per share payable on September 30, 2016