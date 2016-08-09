BRIEF-Suncor Energy says to buy interest in North Sea Rosebank project

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc

* Suncor energy to acquire interest in north sea rosebank project

* Under terms of agreement, suncor will make an initial payment of us$50 million on closing.

* Transaction is subject to conditions, including regulatory approval, and is anticipated to close in q4 of 2016

* Under some conditions, suncor could pay additional consideration to omv (u.k.) limited of up to us$165 million

* Suncor energy uk limited will acquire a 30 per cent participating interest in u.k. North sea rosebank project from omv (u.k.) limited