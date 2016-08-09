FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suncor Energy says to buy interest in North Sea Rosebank project
August 9, 2016

BRIEF-Suncor Energy says to buy interest in North Sea Rosebank project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Suncor Energy Inc

* Suncor energy to acquire interest in north sea rosebank project

* Under terms of agreement, suncor will make an initial payment of us$50 million on closing.

* Transaction is subject to conditions, including regulatory approval, and is anticipated to close in q4 of 2016

* Suncor will make an initial payment of us$50 million on closing

* Under some conditions, suncor could pay additional consideration to omv (u.k.) limited of up to us$165 million

* Suncor energy uk limited will acquire a 30 per cent participating interest in u.k. North sea rosebank project from omv (u.k.) limited

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
