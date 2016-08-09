BRIEF-Immunovaccine names Frederic Ors permanent CEO

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Immunovaccine Inc

* Immunovaccine provides corporate update and announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Says securing $8 million in a bought deal private placement financing

* Immunovaccine Inc says appointing Medicago CEO and president Andy Sheldon as board chairman, and CTI LSF's Shermaine Tilley as a board director

* Says "ceasing our Pharmathene collaboration related to anthrax"

* Says naming Frederic Ors permanent chief executive officer

* Says initiating a search for a chief medical officer

* Qtrly net loss and comprehensive loss of $1.4 million