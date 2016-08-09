BRIEF-Polaris Materials Corp - 2016 overall sales outlook revised to 3.0 to 3.2 mln tons

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Polaris Materials Corp

* Polaris announces q2 2016 financial results and update to 2016 sales outlook

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 revenue rose 29 percent to $13.3 million

* Revising full year sales outlook for long beach terminal to between 175,000 and 250,000 tons

* Permitting and financing delays resulted in deferral of several significant planned projects in la market into late Q4 / early 2017

* 2016 overall sales outlook revised to 3.0 to 3.2 million tons