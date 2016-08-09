BRIEF-Klondex Mines Q2 earnings per share $0.05

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd :

* Klondex reports strong second quarter 2016 results; achieves record revenue and operating cash flow

* Klondex Mines Ltd says maintaining targeted annual production costs and geo production

* Expect to produce 8,000 - 12,000 gold ounces during H2 of 2016 from a combination of processing gold in tailings and test stope mining

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $48 million versus $41.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05