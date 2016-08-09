FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Tidewater says continues talks with lenders to amend debt pacts
August 9, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tidewater says continues talks with lenders to amend debt pacts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tidewater Inc

* Q1 loss per share $1.89

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tidewater reports first quarter results for fiscal 2017 and announces conference call on wednesday, august 10, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. Central time

* Q1 revenue $167.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $169.7 million

* At june 30, 2016, co did not meet 3.0x minimum interest coverage ratio covenant ontained in its revolving credit and term loan agreement

* Continues to engage in discussions with principal lenders & noteholders to amend co's debt arrangements

* Within fiscal 2017, company may no longer be in compliance with minimum interest coverage ratio requirement

* $55.5 million in non-cash asset impairment charges in q1 that resulted from impairment reviews undertaken during march 2016 quarter

* Tidewater says internal forecast indicated that within fiscal 2017, co may no longer be in compliance with minimum interest coverage ratio requirement

* All of company's indebtedness has been reclassified as a current liability in accompanying consolidated balance sheet since march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
