BRIEF-Yirendai reports Q2 basic and diluted shr US$0.34

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Yirendai Ltd says -

* Yirendai reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share RMB 2.23

* Q2 revenue rose 140 percent to RMB 733.8 million

* Total net revenue will be in range of RMB 800 million to RMB 850 million (US$120 million to US$128 million) for Q3

* Total loans facilitated will be in range of RMB 5,200 million to RMB 5,400 million (US$782 million to US$813 million) for Q3

* Basic and diluted income per share in Q2 of 2016 was RMB 2.23 or US$0.34