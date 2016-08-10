BRIEF-Ezcorp Q3 earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ezcorp Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ezcorp announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $170.2 million
* Recast all operations of Grupo Finmart as discontinued operations for three and nine-months ended June 30, 2016
* As a result of decision to sell Grupo Finmart business, classified Grupo Finmart segment as held for sale as of June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: