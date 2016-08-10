BRIEF-Ezcorp Q3 earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ezcorp Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ezcorp announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $170.2 million

* Recast all operations of Grupo Finmart as discontinued operations for three and nine-months ended June 30, 2016

