BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration qtrly loss per share $0.28

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 revenue C$48.3 million versus I/B/E/S view C$58.9 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.28

* Plans to maximize rate of return of second half 2016 capital program

* Production volumes maintained at 38,000 boe/d without drilling a single well in Q2 of 2016

* Deferral of on-stream activity to late 2016 expected to position co favourably to capitalize on stronger natural gas pricing environment in 2017

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.17

* First half 2016 production averaged 38,234 boe/d, exceeding first half guidance of 38,000 boe/d

* Production volumes are anticipated to wane through Q3 before regaining a growth trajectory through Q4

* Continues to advance Phase 2 expansion project of Alder Flats plant