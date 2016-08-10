FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration qtrly loss per share $0.28
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration qtrly loss per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 revenue C$48.3 million versus I/B/E/S view C$58.9 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.28

* Plans to maximize rate of return of second half 2016 capital program

* Production volumes maintained at 38,000 boe/d without drilling a single well in Q2 of 2016

* Deferral of on-stream activity to late 2016 expected to position co favourably to capitalize on stronger natural gas pricing environment in 2017

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.17

* First half 2016 production averaged 38,234 boe/d, exceeding first half guidance of 38,000 boe/d

* Production volumes are anticipated to wane through Q3 before regaining a growth trajectory through Q4

* Continues to advance Phase 2 expansion project of Alder Flats plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.