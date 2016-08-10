BRIEF-GCP Applied Technologies Q2 adjusted EPS $0.44

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gcp Applied Technologies Inc :
* GCP Applied Technologies reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.42
* Sees FY 2016 net sales, constant currency growth of 4% to 6%
* Sees for FY 2016 adjusted ebit, $210 to $225 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.50, revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees for fy 2016 adjusted eps, $1.38 to $1.55
* Qtrly net sales $ 366.3 million versus $ 373.7 million