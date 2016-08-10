FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-GCP Applied Technologies Q2 adjusted EPS $0.44
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GCP Applied Technologies Q2 adjusted EPS $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gcp Applied Technologies Inc :

* GCP Applied Technologies reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42

* Sees FY 2016 net sales, constant currency growth of 4% to 6%

* Sees for FY 2016 adjusted ebit, $210 to $225 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.50, revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees for fy 2016 adjusted eps, $1.38 to $1.55

* Qtrly net sales $ 366.3 million versus $ 373.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.