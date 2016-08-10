FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lilly provides update Abemaciclib trial
August 10, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lilly provides update Abemaciclib trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly provides update on monarch 2 phase 3 trial of Abemaciclib

* "look forward to receiving final monarch 2 results in first half of 2017"

* Trial will continue into first half of 2017

* Will await further data and continue to work with FDA to inform its submission plan for single-agent Abemaciclib, based on Monarch 1 study

* Says trial will continue into first half of 2017 and will include a final analysis of pfs, overall survival and safety data.

* Independent DMC provided recommendation to continue study without modification as interim efficacy criteria were not met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

