BRIEF-Lilly provides update Abemaciclib trial

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co
* Lilly provides update on monarch 2 phase 3 trial of Abemaciclib
* "look forward to receiving final monarch 2 results in first half of 2017"
* Trial will continue into first half of 2017
* Will await further data and continue to work with FDA to inform its submission plan for single-agent Abemaciclib, based on Monarch 1 study
* Says trial will continue into first half of 2017 and will include a final analysis of pfs, overall survival and safety data.
* Independent DMC provided recommendation to continue study without modification as interim efficacy criteria were not met