BRIEF-Street Capital Q2 adjusted EPS $0.05

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Street Capital Group Inc :

* Street capital announces 2016 second quarter results

* Total revenue was $19.9 million in q2-2016 compared to $26.4 million

* Sees 2016 renewal volumes approximately 15% lower than 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.07, revenue view c$22.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company anticipates lower adjusted net income in 2016 than 2015

* Expects higher profitability beyond 2016 as revenues grow to outpace expenditures

* Sees 2018 renewal volumes are expected to increase by 30 - 40% over 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: