a year ago
BRIEF-Aramark reported Q3 EPS $0.18
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aramark reported Q3 EPS $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Aramark

* Aramark reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75 including items

* Q3 sales $3.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.58 billion

* Qtrly GAAP operating income margin of 4.7%, up 130 basis points; adjusted operating income margin increased 50 basis points to 5.6%

* Reaffirmed its earnings outlook for fiscal 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
