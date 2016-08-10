FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Sunopta reported Q2 EPS $0.05
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sunopta reported Q2 EPS $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Sunopta announces second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $348.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $361.6 million

* Revenue was negatively impacted by approximately $3.5 million during Q2 due to recall of certain sunflower products

* In comparison to reported results for Q2 of 2016, for Q3 company expects revenues to increase by $10 million to $15 million

* In comparison to reported results for Q2 of 2016, Q3 adjusted EBITDA expected to increase by $2.5 million to $3.5 million

* For first half of 2016, estimated losses of $16.0 million were recognized in relation to recall of certain Sunflower Kernel products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.