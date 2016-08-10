FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-The Wendy's Co Q2 EPS $0.10 from continuing operations
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-The Wendy's Co Q2 EPS $0.10 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Wendy's Co :

* Reports Second-Quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $0.39 to $0.40

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $382.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $367.6 million

* Provides updated 2016 outlook, increases long-term margin goal

* Company repurchases 5.9 million shares for $61.0 million in q2

* Sees 2016 restaurant margin of approximately 19.0 percent at north america

* Restaurant sales growth of approximately 1.0 to 2.0 percent for north america system

* Company on track to achieve 2020 north america system goals

* Wendys co sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $135 million to $145 million

* Continues to expect to achieve north america system goals by end of 2020

* Increasing its outlook for 2016 adjusted earnings per share to $0.39 to $0.40

* On track to achieve 2020 north america system goals, adds adjusted ebitda margin as new 2020 company goal

* Increasing its outlook for 2016 adjusted ebitda to flat to up 1 percent compared to 2015

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company intends to sell a total of approximately 315 restaurants to franchisees during 2016

* Company now expects third phase of system optimization to generate pretax proceeds of approximately $435 million

* Same-Restaurant sales increased 0.4 percent at north america system restaurants in q2 of 2016

* Sees 2016 cash flows from operations of approximately $185 to $220 million

* By end of 2020, sees average north america system unit sales volumes of $2.0 million

* Expects to achieve adjusted ebitda margin of 38 to 40 percent by end of 2020

* Remains on track with its plan to reduce its company-operated restaurant ownership to approximately 5 percent of total system by end of 2016

* Through end of q2, company has sold a total of 55 restaurants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.