a year ago
BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics updates on fabry disease trial
August 10, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics updates on fabry disease trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc

* Protalix biotherapeutics announces additional positive data from its phase i/ii clinical trial for PRX-102 for the treatment of fabry disease

* Improvements or stabilization in efficacy were demonstrated across all disease parameters in trial

* PRX-102 was well tolerated, with majority of adverse events being mild and moderate

* Recruiting patients for phase iii pivotal trial in centers recently opened in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

