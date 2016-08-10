BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics updates on fabry disease trial

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc

* Protalix biotherapeutics announces additional positive data from its phase i/ii clinical trial for PRX-102 for the treatment of fabry disease

* Improvements or stabilization in efficacy were demonstrated across all disease parameters in trial

* PRX-102 was well tolerated, with majority of adverse events being mild and moderate

* Recruiting patients for phase iii pivotal trial in centers recently opened in United States