BRIEF-Murphy Oil Corp announces intent to enter into new credit facility

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp

* Murphy Oil Corp announces intent to enter into new credit facility

* New revolving credit facility will be a senior unsecured guaranteed facility and will expire in August 2019

* Under existing 2011 credit facility, co will retain a total of $630 million of bank commitments until 2011 credit facility expires in June 2017

* Commitments from certain members of its existing bank group and other new lenders to enter into a $1.2 billion revolving credit facility

* As a condition to availability of new facility, company is required to execute at least a $400 million capital markets offering