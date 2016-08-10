BRIEF-Kelt quarterly FFO per share C$0.07

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kelt Exploration Ltd

* Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2016

* Quarterly FFO per share c$0.07

* Quarterly revenue c$40.7 million

* Sees 2016 funds from operations of $54.0 million ($0.31 per share, diluted), up 8% from previous guidance

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures, including acquisitions, of $87.0 million, up 5% from previous guidance

* Average production for three months ended june 30, 2016 was 20,208 boe per day, up 4%