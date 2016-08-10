FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for July
August 10, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Legg Mason Inc

* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for July 2016

* July AUM included longterm outflows of $0.5 billion, driven by alternative of $1.1 billion, equity of $0.8 billion, offset by fixed income inflows of $1.4 billion

* Preliminary assets under management of approximately $756.6 billion as of July 31, 2016

* July liquidity inflows were $2 billion and July AUM included a positive foreign exchange impact of $0.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

