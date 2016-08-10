FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ralph Lauren says Q1 consolidated comparable store sales fell 6 pct on reported basis
August 10, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ralph Lauren says Q1 consolidated comparable store sales fell 6 pct on reported basis

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp

* Ralph Lauren reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.53 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.06 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects its fiscal 2017 restructuring activities to result in approximately $180-$220 million of annualized expense savings

* Consolidated comparable store sales decreased 6% on reported basis and 7% in constant currency during Q1

* Q1 wholesale net sales $607 million versus $642 million last year

* In Q1 of fiscal 2017, company recorded $104 million in restructuring and related impairment charges

* Restructuring charges are expected to be substantially realized by end of fiscal 2017

* Based on current exchange rates, foreign currency will have minimal impact on revenue growth in Q2

* Company maintains its full fiscal year outlook

* Expects to incur restructuring charges of up to $400 million as a result of fiscal 2017 restructuring activities

* Expects to incur up to a $150 million inventory charge associated with company's way forward plan

* $180-$220 million of savings is in addition to $125 million of cost savings associated with company's fiscal 2016 restructuring activities

* In Q2 of fiscal 2017, company expects consolidated net revenues to be down mid-to-high single digits on a reported basis

* In Q1 of fiscal 2017, company recorded $50 million in inventory charges

* Operating margin for Q2 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be 200-250 basis points below comparable prior year period

* Initiatives under way forward plan are expected to have a greater impact in second half of fiscal 2017 than q2

* For fiscal 2017, company continues to expect consolidated net revenues to decrease at a low-double digit rate

* Continues to expect operating margin for fiscal 2017 to be approximately 10%

* fy2017 earnings per share view $5.35, revenue view $6.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

