a year ago
BRIEF-CAE Q1 earnings per share C$0.26 excluding items
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CAE Q1 earnings per share C$0.26 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc :

* CAE reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results and announces dividend increase

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.26 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.25 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue C$651.6 million versus I/B/E/S view c$619.2 million

* CAE will pay a dividend of 8 cents per share effective september 30, 2016

* Management outlook for fiscal 2017 unchanged

* Board of directors has approved a half cent increase to CAE's quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
