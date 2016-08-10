BRIEF-CAE Q1 earnings per share C$0.26 excluding items

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc :
* CAE reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results and announces dividend increase
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.26 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.25 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue C$651.6 million versus I/B/E/S view c$619.2 million
* CAE will pay a dividend of 8 cents per share effective september 30, 2016
* Management outlook for fiscal 2017 unchanged
* Board of directors has approved a half cent increase to CAE's quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: