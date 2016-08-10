FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genmab enters commercial license agreement with Gilead for DuoBody(R)Technology
August 10, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Genmab enters commercial license agreement with Gilead for DuoBody(R)Technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S :

* Genmab enters commercial license agreement with Gilead for DuoBody(R) Technology

* Genmab is entitled to potential development, regulatory and sales milestones of up to USD 277 million

* Agreement is not expected to have a material impact on Genmab's 2016 financial guidance

* Genmab will receive an upfront payment of USD 5 million from Gilead Sciences

* Genmab will be entitled to single-digit royalties on Gilead's sales of any commercialized products

* Deal also includes further milestones for subsequent products

* Commercial license agreement follows a research collaboration between Genmab and Gilead Sciences for DuoBody Technology signed in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
