BRIEF-Morguard Corporation posts Q2 adj. FFO per share C$3.75

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Morguard Corp

* Morguard Corporation announces 2016 second quarter results and regular eligible dividend

* Q2 FFO per share C$4.94

* Q2 FFO per share view c$4.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$3.75

* Q2 revenue C$227.7 million versus C$217.5 million

* Morguard corp qtrly NOI increased by $6.3 million,or 5.7 pct, during three months ended June 30, 2016,to $117.7 million,compared to $111.4 million generated in 2015