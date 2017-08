Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chipmos Technologies Bermuda Ltd

* Chipmos reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly net revenue of US$146.7 million compared to US$146.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Qtrly gross margin of 17.1 pct compared to 19.3 pct

* Net income for Q2 adversely impacted by US$6.5 million for accrual of 20 pct withholding tax on Chipmos Taiwan cash dividend distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: