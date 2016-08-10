BRIEF-Spark Energy Q2 total revenues $76.2 mln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Spark Energy Inc :

* Spark Energy Inc reports record second quarter 2016 financial results and increases 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance

* Qtrly total revenues $76.2 million versus $70.2 million

* Increasing its 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $75.0 million - $82.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $70.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increased 2016 full year adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $75 million - $82 million