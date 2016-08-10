FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mistras Group posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mistras Group Inc

* Mistras Group exceeds profit and revenue guidance with strong fourth quarter results; announces fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 revenue $184.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $179.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $720 million to $735 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $715.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.99 to $1.12, increase of from 3 pct to 17 pct over fiscal year 2016's benchmark of $0.96 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

