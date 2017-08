Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chiasma Inc :

* Chiasma provides corporate update and reports second quarter 2016 results

* Recorded a restructuring charge of approximately $6.5 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Chiasma Inc qtrly basic loss per share $1.10

* Approximately $1.8 million of charge was attributable to restructuring plan that was announced in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)