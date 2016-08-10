FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-TPI Composites Inc sees capital expenditures to be between $38 mln and $43 mln for second half of 2016
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-TPI Composites Inc sees capital expenditures to be between $38 mln and $43 mln for second half of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tpi Composites Inc

* TPI Composites, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q2 sales rose 29.7 percent to $194.3 million

* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.44

* Net sales for three months ended june 30, 2016 increased by $44.5 million or 29.7% to $194.3 million versus $149.7 million in same period in 2015

* TPI Composites Inc sees FY 2016 total billings $750 million to $760 million

* TPI Composites Inc sees capital expenditures to be between $38 million and $43 million for second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.