a year ago
BRIEF-Allied announces $200 million equity offering
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allied announces $200 million equity offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Allied announces $200 million equity offering

* Intends to use about $56 million of proceeds to pay down unsecured line of credit, about $38 million to repay mortgages

* Entered agreement to issue to public, on a bought-deal basis, 5.3 million units from treasury at $37.80/unit

* Intends to use about $88 million of net proceeds of offering to fund acquisitions announced on Aug 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

