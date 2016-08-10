FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Mogo Finance Technology qtrly member base increases 81% year/year to 225,000
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 8:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mogo Finance Technology qtrly member base increases 81% year/year to 225,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mogo Finance Technology Inc

* Mogo announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc says David Feller, founder, CEO and director, will succeed Peter Brown in role of chair of board

* Says Brown will remain a director of Mogo and a member of audit committee

* Qtrly member base increases 81% year/year to 225,000

* Q2 revenue rose 23 percent to C$12.7 million

* Says David Feller, founder, CEO and director, will succeed Peter Brown in role of chair of board

* Net loss in q2 of 2016 was $4.6 million, improved by $1.0 million sequentially

* Adjusted net loss of $4.2 million in Q2 of 2016, a 5% sequential improvement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.