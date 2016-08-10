BRIEF-Centrus Energy Q2 loss per share $0.32

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Centrus Energy Corp :

* Centrus reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $63.4 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $275 million to $300 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.32

* Continues to anticipate SWU and uranium revenue in 2016 in a range of $250 million to $275 million

* Company anticipates SWU sales volume for 2016 to be comparable to 2015

* Centrus Energy Corp says revenue for Q2 was $63.4 million, an increase of $0.1 million compared to same quarter in 2015

* On track to achieve 2016 guidance of $275-$300 million in revenue and $200-$250 million year-end cash balance

* Says expects to end 2016 with a cash and cash equivalents balance in a range of $200 million to $250 million