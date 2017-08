Aug 10 (Reuters) - Innovative Solutions And Support Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Innovative Solutions & Support Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $6.5 million versus $4.9 million

* Says new orders in Q3 of fiscal 2016 were $5.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)