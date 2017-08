Aug 10 (Reuters) - Orient Paper Inc :

* Orient Paper Inc announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 8 percent to $38 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12

"Expect that our tissue paper product segment will continue to experience strong growth"