a year ago
BRIEF-Westell Technologies - "Experiencing improved order momentum in July and early August, which should result in a sequential revenue increase in 2Q17"
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Westell Technologies - "Experiencing improved order momentum in July and early August, which should result in a sequential revenue increase in 2Q17"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Westell Technologies Inc

* Westell Technologies reports fiscal first quarter 2017 revenue of $14.8m

* Q1 revenue $14.8 million

* "We are now implementing comprehensive expense reduction plan that we announced last month"

* Westell Technologies Inc qtrly loss per share $0.13

* Qtrly Non Gaap loss per share $0.06

* "Experiencing improved order momentum in July and early August, which should result in a sequential revenue increase in 2Q17" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
