BRIEF-Westell Technologies - "Experiencing improved order momentum in July and early August, which should result in a sequential revenue increase in 2Q17"

Westell Technologies Inc
* Westell Technologies reports fiscal first quarter 2017 revenue of $14.8m
* "We are now implementing comprehensive expense reduction plan that we announced last month"
* Westell Technologies Inc qtrly loss per share $0.13
* Qtrly Non Gaap loss per share $0.06
"Experiencing improved order momentum in July and early August, which should result in a sequential revenue increase in 2Q17"