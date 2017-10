Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gulf Resources Inc

* Gulf Resources reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 revenue fell 4 percent to $47.6 million

* “We are looking for various strategies for reducing our cost structure in chemical segment”

"We believe we will begin production on first well in October or November"