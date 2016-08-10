FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Sun Life Financial qtrly operating EPS $0.77
August 10, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sun Life Financial qtrly operating EPS $0.77

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc

* Sun life financial reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly reported eps $0.78

* Qtrly operating eps $0.77

* Qtrly underlying eps $0.90

* Aum were $864.6 billion as at june 30, 2016, compared to aum of $891.3 billion as at december 31, 2015

* Operating roe and underlying roe in q2 of 2016 were 10.1% and 11.9%, respectively, versus. 16.5% and 13.9%, respectively, in q2 of 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* All figures in c$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

