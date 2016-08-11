BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy Q2 FFO per share C$0.13

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd announces 2016 second quarter results

* Production in quarter averaged 9,536 boe/d (52% liquids), an increase of 36% over Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly total revenue $24.5 million versus $25.3 million

* Tamarack will maintain target payouts of 1.5 years or better on its capital projects during second half of 2016

* For H2, targeting modest production growth, while continuing to keep capital spending below projected funds from operations

* Re-affirming 2016 annual average production guidance of between 9,700-10,000 boe/d

* Q2 FFO per share C$0.13

* Relative to Q1 of 2016, Tamarack was able to successfully maintain flat production levels

* Production is expected to average 9,800 to 10,500 boe/d for second half of 2016