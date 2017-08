Aug 11 (Reuters) - China Automotive Systems Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $430 million

* China Automotive Systems reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 sales $101 million versus $109.2 million

* Management revised revenue guidance for full year 2016 to U.S. $430 million due to depreciation of RMB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: