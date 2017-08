Aug 11 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc

* Torex announces q2 2016 financial and operational results

* Q2 revenue c$102.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.08

* Gold production totalled 83,256 ounces for q2 of 2016, for a total of 121,067 ounces year-to-date

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S