BRIEF-Cambium Learning Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.08
August 11, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cambium Learning Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cambium Learning Group Inc

* Cambium Learning Group reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $39.1 million

* Lowered Voyager Sopris Learning's full-year outlook

* Company expects Explorelearning bookings growth to accelerate in 2016

* Overall capital expenditures for FY are expected to range between $21 million and $22 million

* Full year outlook for learning A-Z and Explorelearning segments is unchanged

* Bookings for Q2 of 2016 decreased by 1% to $31.6 million

* Says expects learning A-Z to continue to show strong double-digit bookings growth in 2016, estimated at approximately 20%

* Says capital expenditures for product development are expected to be roughly $8.0 million in 2016

* Says expects companywide bookings growth to range between 7% and 12% in 2016

* Company expects FY bookings growth to range between 7% and 12% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
